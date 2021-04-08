‘Cycle for 374’: Cycling group holding event in honor of fallen Myrtle Beach officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Cycling enthusiasts will host a ride later this month in honor of fallen Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher.
According to information posted on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook page, “Cycle for 374” is taking place on Saturday, April 17 at the Pee Dee Bicycle Company, located at 1600 Farrow Pkwy. in Myrtle Beach.
The event starts at 9 a.m. for those wanting to do a 37.4-mile group ride. A 3.74-mile fun ride begins at 9:30 a.m.
Hancher was responding to a domestic violence call on Oct. 3, 2020 when shots were fired. He was killed as a result of the shooting, while a second officer was injured.
The number 374 was Hancher’s badge number.
