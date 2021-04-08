Coroner: One killed in Hartsville shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Hartsville, according to the coroner’s office.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said one person was killed in a shooting on Blanding Street in Hartsville.
The shooting took place late Wednesday night, he added.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time, and no other information on the investigation was immediately available.
Stay with WMBF News for more details as they come in.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.