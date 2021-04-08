Camp Connection: Sailing Camp at the South Carolina Maritime Museum in Georgetown

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re looking for a unique Summer Camp along the Grand Strand, you’ve got to check out the sailing camp at the S.C. Maritime Museum.
Open to children from the ages of 8 to 18, your child will get hands on experience in a perfectly sized, beginners sailboat. Throughout this five day camp, your kiddo will learn everything from how to rig a boat to how to read the wind, and set sail.
Come along with us for everything you need to know!
To register for the camp, click here.
Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News. Throughout the month of April, we’ll feature a new Camp Connection every Thursday.
