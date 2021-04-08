AP Source: NFL pro Phillip Adams killed five, then himself

FILE- In this Oct. 25, 2015 file photo, Atlanta Falcons defensive back Phillip Adams arrives for an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, in Nashville, Tenn. The gunman who killed multiple people including a prominent doctor in South Carolina was the former NFL pro, who killed himself early Thursday, April 8, 2021, according to a source who was briefed on the investigation. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File) (Source: AP)
By MEG KINNARD | April 8, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT - Updated April 8 at 11:16 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A source briefed on a mass killing in South Carolina says the gunman who killed five people including a prominent doctor was former NFL pro Phillip Adams.

The source tells AP that Adams shot himself to death early Thursday with a .45 caliber weapon. The source said he was briefed on the investigation, but not authorized to speak publicly. The source said Adams had been treated by Dr. Robert Lesslie, and that his parents lived nearby in Rock Hill.

The victims also included Lesslie’s wife Barbara, their grandchildren Adah and Noah, and a man working outside, James Lewis.

