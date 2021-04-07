Tidelands Health one step closer to building medical park in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health has just one more hurdle to jump over before it can build a medical park in the Carolina Forest area.
Horry County Council voted 10-2 in favor of rezoning five-acres of land at the corner of Carolina Forest Boulevard and Revolutionary War Way for the facility.
The vote Tuesday night was for the second reading of the rezoning request. It must pass one more reading before Tidelands Health can start moving dirt on the property.
The hospital system has plans for a 34,000 square-foot state-of-the-art facility that will be used for physician offices and outpatient services.
The land is currently owned by a church.
