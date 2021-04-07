Tee times, pairings for 1st and 2nd round of The Masters

Tee times, pairings for 1st and 2nd round of The Masters
The Masters. (Source: WMBF)
By Kyle Porter | April 7, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT - Updated April 7 at 4:04 PM

AUGUSTA, GA - The first and second round tee times and groups are out for this year’s Masters, and as usual, Augusta National spread the wealth around proportionately. From start to finish, there is intrigue off the first tee on the long, wonderful spring days at the first major championship of 2021.

The first big-time group that will get going is Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka and Viktor Hovland at 10:06 a.m. Others that follow include really interesting mixing and matching of past champions, amateurs and current starts.

Here’s a look at all 30 groups that will start play on Thursday at the 85th Masters.

All times Eastern

2021 Masters tee times, Thursday pairings

8 a.m. — Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford

8:12 a.m. — Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli

8:24 a.m. — Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink

8:26 a.m. — Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb

8:48 a.m. — Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Joe Long

9 a.m. — Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd

9:12 a.m. — Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners

9:24 a.m. — Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner

9:36 a.m — Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ

9:48 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer

10:06 a.m. — Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland

10:18 a.m. — Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:30 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci

10:42 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

10:54 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey

11:06 a.m. — Vijay Singh, Martin Laird

11:18 a.m. — Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay

11:30 a.m. — Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger

11:42 a.m. — Mike Weir, C.T. Pan, Robert MacIntyre

11:54 a.m. — Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin

12:12 p.m. — Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman

12:24 p.m. — Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, Charles Osborne

12:36 p.m. — Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

12:48 p.m. — Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar

1 p.m. — Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer

1:12 p.m. — Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler

1:24 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matthew Fitzpatrick

1:36 p.m. — Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

1:48 p.m. — Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas

2 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

Copyright 2021 CBS Sports. All rights reserved.