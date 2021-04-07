Summer concert series returning to North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach is preparing for a return of its free Music on Main and Sounds of Summer concert series.
According to city officials, the Music on Main concert series begins Thursday, June 3, and runs through October.
Shows are scheduled every Thursday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Horseshoe on Main Street.
The lineup will be announced once the city’s parks and recreation Department completes its work with the bands.
The city’s Sounds of Summer concert series starts June 18 at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex amphitheater.
They’re held the third Friday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. The series runs through September.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.