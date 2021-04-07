Study: Horry County bridge among most-traveled, ‘structurally deficient’ bridges in SC

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new study shows one Horry County Bridge as one of the most traveled in South Carolina, but also as one of the state’s most “structurally deficient.”
Research recently published by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association ranks the Waccamaw River Memorial Bridge in that company.
Data shows the bridge sees 39,700 daily crossings, the ninth-most among “structurally deficient” bridges across the state.
The research defines “structurally deficient” as one of the key elements of a bridge being “in poor or worse condition.”
The data also found out of 9,455 bridges in South Carolina, 745 are considered to be structurally deficient. That’s nearly 8% of bridges across the states.
Of those, 19 are on the Interstate Highway system, while nearly 90% are not on the National Highway System.
The 2021 numbers are actually down a 2016 study, which saw 826 structurally deficient bridges reported in the state.
ARTBA also said South Carolina has identified repairs on 1,617 bridges at an estimated cost of $1.2 billion.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is in the midst of its 10-year program to enhance roads in the state.
Around $3.2 billion is dedicated to infrastructure, and the plan calls to fix 465 bridges.
Currently, the SCODT has addressed issues at 114 of those structures, according to a report.
