SHADOW CASH: Investigating loopholes that can keep S.C. election money in the dark

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Campaigns spend hundreds of thousands of dollars every election cycle to promote their candidate.
There are also organizations, such as political parties and committees, that can raise and spend money to help support certain candidates.
But WMBF Investigates reporter Madison Martin found the money raised and spent by those organizations in South Carolina can be kept in the shadows.
She takes a closer look at the loophole in campaign financial disclosure laws that helps keep election money in the dark, and the simple fix that could be done by your state legislators.
Watch Madison Martin’s full investigation Wednesday at 6 p.m. on WMBF News.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.