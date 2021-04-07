Sandy Chants set program record with 11 straight wins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Coastal Carolina beach volleyball team extended its current winning streak to 11-straight with a pair of wins over the Jacksonville Dolphins on Wednesday afternoon at the Payne Sand Volleyball Courts at Dolphin Beach.
The 11-match winning streak is a new program record for the most consecutive wins in a row, surpassing the previous mark of nine back in 2019.
The Chants took match one 3-2 and then blanked JU 5-0 in match two.
The two wins give the Chants four victories over the Dolphins this season and puts CCU at 18-4 on the season.
Coastal Carolina opened up the doubleheader with a 3-2 win over the Dolphins.
CCU’s duo of Lucy Campbell and Martine Kragholm continued their winning ways with a 21-19, 21-11 win at No. 2 over Giao Huynh and Olivia Szyszkiewicz.
After a JU win on court No. 4 tied the match up at 1-1, the Chants retook the lead with a 21-12, 21-15 straight-set win at No. 1 from Irena Drobnjak and Sarlota Svobodova.
The back-and-forth scoring continued, as the Dolphins took the win on court No. 5 to tie the match score back up at 2-2.
However, the Chants’ tandem of Ellie Hanford and Carli Ginther picked up the deciding match point with a 21-19, 21-15 win at No. 3 to secure the 3-2 match win for the visiting Chants.
After a close scare in match one, the Chants dropped just one set in the second match of the day on their way to a 5-0 sweep of the Dolphins.
The team of Kalin Eske and Kendra Lukacs redeemed themselves from a match one loss to pick up a 21-16, 21-16 straight-set win at No. 4 to open match two.
Campbell and Kragholm followed with a 21-16, 16-21, 15-11 victory at No. 2 before the team of Hanford and Ginther again sealed the win for the Chants with a 21-16, 21-14 win at flight No. 3.
With the 3-0 lead, the Chants refused to give in and picked up straight-set wins at No. 5 by the duo of Ashton Dunnigan and Madison Allred (21-16, 21-5) and No. 1 from Drobnjak and Svobodova (21-14, 21-14).
The Chants have perhaps their toughest challenge to date this weekend, as CCU will take part in the Florida State Tournament in Tallahassee, Fla., on April 9-10. The Chants are scheduled to play No. 15 FIU and (RV) North Florida on Friday and take on No. 13 FAU and No. 17 Stetson on Saturday.