Sandy Chants set program record with 11 straight wins

Coastal Carolina beach volleyball took two matches from Jacksonville on Wednesday

Sandy Chants set program record with 11 straight wins
Carli Ginther (pictured) and teammate Ellie Hanford were among the Chants that picked up wins on Wednesday. (Source: CCU Photography)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics | April 7, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT - Updated April 7 at 7:03 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Coastal Carolina beach volleyball team extended its current winning streak to 11-straight with a pair of wins over the Jacksonville Dolphins on Wednesday afternoon at the Payne Sand Volleyball Courts at Dolphin Beach.

The 11-match winning streak is a new program record for the most consecutive wins in a row, surpassing the previous mark of nine back in 2019.

The Chants took match one 3-2 and then blanked JU 5-0 in match two.

The two wins give the Chants four victories over the Dolphins this season and puts CCU at 18-4 on the season.

Match 1: Coastal Carolina 3, Jacksonville 2

Coastal Carolina opened up the doubleheader with a 3-2 win over the Dolphins.

CCU’s duo of Lucy Campbell and Martine Kragholm continued their winning ways with a 21-19, 21-11 win at No. 2 over Giao Huynh and Olivia Szyszkiewicz.

After a JU win on court No. 4 tied the match up at 1-1, the Chants retook the lead with a 21-12, 21-15 straight-set win at No. 1 from Irena Drobnjak and Sarlota Svobodova.

The back-and-forth scoring continued, as the Dolphins took the win on court No. 5 to tie the match score back up at 2-2.

However, the Chants’ tandem of Ellie Hanford and Carli Ginther picked up the deciding match point with a 21-19, 21-15 win at No. 3 to secure the 3-2 match win for the visiting Chants.

Match 2: Coastal Carolina 5, Jacksonville 0

After a close scare in match one, the Chants dropped just one set in the second match of the day on their way to a 5-0 sweep of the Dolphins.

The team of Kalin Eske and Kendra Lukacs redeemed themselves from a match one loss to pick up a 21-16, 21-16 straight-set win at No. 4 to open match two.

Campbell and Kragholm followed with a 21-16, 16-21, 15-11 victory at No. 2 before the team of Hanford and Ginther again sealed the win for the Chants with a 21-16, 21-14 win at flight No. 3.

With the 3-0 lead, the Chants refused to give in and picked up straight-set wins at No. 5 by the duo of Ashton Dunnigan and Madison Allred (21-16, 21-5) and No. 1 from Drobnjak and Svobodova (21-14, 21-14).

The Chants have perhaps their toughest challenge to date this weekend, as CCU will take part in the Florida State Tournament in Tallahassee, Fla., on April 9-10. The Chants are scheduled to play No. 15 FIU and (RV) North Florida on Friday and take on No. 13 FAU and No. 17 Stetson on Saturday.