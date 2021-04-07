Playground on the move: Proposed road runs right through Sandridge Park in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - There are plans for a new road in Horry County, and it will be cutting right through Sandridge Park in Conway.
The proposal has leaders figuring out how to redesign the park so the community can still enjoy it.
“Just anxious to see what’s going to happen with this new project,” said Horry County Parks and Open Space District 7 Board Member Melvin Spain during the board’s meeting on Tuesday.
Melvin Spain grew up in the Sandridge community and has played countless baseball and softball games at Sandridge Park.
Now, he represents Sandridge on the Horry County Parks and Open Space Board.
It may be fitting that one of the first topics he has to address since joining the board is the future of Sandridge Park.
“What we think it’s going to look like at the end of everything kind of makes all of us excited,” said Spain.
A Ride III project for Perimeter Road will connect Highways 378 and 701 with a four-lane road and median.
That road, as it’s planned right now, would run right over the basketball courts and playground at Sandridge Park.
The board is considering a plan to move the playground and basketball courts closer to the baseball field, and build a bike skills course at the park as well.
Spain isn’t too sure about that part of the plan.
“There’s not that many people in the community that I would say would use the bike path,” said Spain. “The trail and all that, they don’t do the riding of bikes.”
He thinks his constituents would rather see something like a tennis court.
The county wants to know what people would like to see at the park, so it launched a survey for input with a variety of options for new amenities.
In order to make the changes, the county needs to purchase just shy of an acre of undeveloped land, but once that goes through, it hopes to finalize the plan.
Spain hopes, whatever happens, is an improvement to what’s already there and will make the community happy.
“If it turns out the way we see it on paper, then I think the community will be happy with what turns out of that,” said Spain.
There’s a community meeting about the park at 6 p.m. April 28 at the Conway Senior Center.
