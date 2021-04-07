North Myrtle Beach race designated as remembrance for runner Corey Morrison

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of the Grand Strand running community will hit the pavement next month in honor of a fellow runner who died earlier this year.
The inaugural Fiesta 5K at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach is being held on May 8 starting at 7 a.m.
Information on the race’s web page states it has been designated as a remembrance for area runner Corey Morrison, who passed away in February.
“Please consider joining us along with many of his family and friends as we remember Corey and his love of running,” the website states.
Morrison was last seen around 1 a.m. on Feb. 8 following the Super Bowl near Murphy’s Law restaurant in the Surfside Beach area.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol later found his car after it hit a ditch off the U.S. 17 Bypass, but there was no sign of Morrison.
After days of searching, the body of the 26-year-old was recovered in the area of Azalea Lakes Boulevard.
According to a GoFundMe page titled “Run for Corey,” donations for the St. James High School cross country team are being taken in his name, as it was “the place where Corey found his passion.”
“Hopefully these donations can ignite a passion in the next generation of avid runners,” the page states.
The posted goal is to raise $3,000. As of Wednesday afternoon, approximately $1,020 in donations has been received.
