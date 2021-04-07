North Myrtle Beach to hold final public meeting on city’s hazard mitigation plan

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of North Myrtle Beach is hosting a final public meeting for its hazard mitigation plan.
The online public meeting is set for Thursday, April 8, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., the city announced.
Officials say the draft plan will be presented and its key findings and recommendations will be shared. Feedback received at the meeting will be reviewed, considered, and potentially used to modify the plan if needed, according to the city.
Registration is required.
If you are interested in attending the Zoom meeting, sign up here.
If you have any questions about the plan, or if you are unable to attend the public meeting but wish to have your comments considered, please email Nathan Slaughter at nslaughter@espassociates.com or call 919-415-2726.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.