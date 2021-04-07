NCDOT closes part of I-95 for emergency repairs

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said they have closed part of Interstate 95 South in Robeson County for emergency repairs.
The agency announced Wednesday the emergency repairs are due to a void underneath a section of the asphalt roadway.
According to the NCDOT, the void was discovered during a routine bridge inspection. The cause is not yet known.
Traffic heading south on the interstate will be detoured to U.S. 301 at exit 10. Then, they should continue south for three miles before turning left onto Raynham Road. Motorists should then drive for one mile to re-access I-95 South at exit 7.
According to the NCDOT, drivers should expect delays and use caution near the work zone.
Repairs to fix the road include adding reinforced steel, backfilling the void with rock and dirt, and repaving the roadway.
Crews will work around the clock in rotating shifts until the work to repair the road is complete, which is anticipated to be on Saturday.
