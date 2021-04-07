Myrtle Beach Pelicans hiring for seasonal positions, accepting national anthem auditions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Looking for a job out at the ballpark this summer?
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans have you covered!
The team is hiring for several seasonal jobs, set to last between May and September.
The openings range from jobs in the box office, concessions, parking attendants and even mascot duties.
Click here for more information on job openings and applications.
The Pelicans are also accepting auditions for singers to perform the national anthem during home games this season.
Video auditions can be submitted at this website, where prospective performers can also fill out an application.
The Pelicans open the 2021 season on the road on May 4 against the Charleston RiverDogs.
The team’s home opener is scheduled for May 11, when the Birds take on the August GreenJackets at TicketReturn.com Field.
