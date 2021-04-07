McLeod Seacoast hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Want to get a COVID-19 vaccination but don’t have an appointment?
McLeod Seacoast is hosting walk-in clinics on Wednesday April 7, and Thursday, April 8, for first dose recipients.
Wednesday’s clinic is at their Myrtle Beach Mall site at 10177 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday’s clinic will take place in Loris at the Center for Health and Fitness located at 3207 Casey St., from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Patients will receive their first dose of Pfizer vaccine. No appointments are needed for either clinic.
Vaccines are available on a first come, first served basis.
