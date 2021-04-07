Man arrested after deputies find over 50 pounds of weed in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after deputies found over 50 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in the Pee Dee.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the FCSO Narcotics and Criminal Enforcement Unit initiated the stop on Tuesday for a moving violation on TV Road near Florence.
A deputy noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle while approaching, which began a probable cause search.
Officials said the search resulted in the discovery of over 57 pounds of marijuana, 21 grams of mushrooms along with a Ruger handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun.
Bradley Hampton Bobbitt was charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession with intent to distribute other substances and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Online records show Bobbitt is behind held at the Florence County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing.
