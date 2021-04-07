Man arrested after deputies find over 50 pounds of weed in Florence County

Man arrested after deputies find over 50 pounds of weed in Florence County
Deputies found over 50 pounds of marijuana during a search on Tuesday near Florence, officials said. (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | April 7, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT - Updated April 7 at 3:06 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after deputies found over 50 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in the Pee Dee.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the FCSO Narcotics and Criminal Enforcement Unit initiated the stop on Tuesday for a moving violation on TV Road near Florence.

A deputy noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle while approaching, which began a probable cause search.

Officials said the search resulted in the discovery of over 57 pounds of marijuana, 21 grams of mushrooms along with a Ruger handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun.

Bradley Hampton Bobbitt
Bradley Hampton Bobbitt (Source: FCDC)

Bradley Hampton Bobbitt was charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession with intent to distribute other substances and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Online records show Bobbitt is behind held at the Florence County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.