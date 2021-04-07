Horry County representative introduces bill requiring photo ID to vote absentee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A new bill was introduced that one Horry County representative says would strengthen the state’s voting laws.
State Rep. Russell Fry announced on Tuesday night that he introduced a bill in the House that would require a photo ID in order to vote by absentee ballot.
Fry said in a Facebook post that the measure was based in part on how Georgia drafted a portion of its new law.
“While SC has not seen the level of disfunction as have other states because our laws are already robust, this change in the law allows a simple, but critical, way for South Carolina to protect the integrity of our elections,” Fry said.
In South Carolina, it is already required for a person to show an ID when they vote in person, and Fry said that the same standard should be set for absentee voting.
He added that under the current law, if a person is unable to get an ID, then the state will give a person one.
“Although we have not had the level of problems as other states have, we must learn lessons from them and continually perfect our own laws here in South Carolina. This legislation does that and I hope we can pass it this session,” Fry said.
Dozens of other members of the House signed on to be sponsors of the bill.
