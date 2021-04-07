Horry County accepting another round of small business relief grant applications

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County is accepting another round of applications for assistance from eligible small businesses.
According to a press release, CDBG-CV funding will be made available on a limited basis to qualifying eligible small businesses for rent, mortgage assistance, accounts payable and payroll.
Up to $25,000 in assistance may be provided on a reimbursable basis over a six-month period to each qualifying business, officials say.
The second application cycle will close on Friday, April 23, and will be evaluated in the order in which they are received.
More than 130 businesses applied for assistance as a part of the first application round, the release stated.
For more information on how to apply, click here.
