Grand Strand teenager battling leukemia receives ‘Make-A-Wish’ acceptance letter

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – It has been a tough few months for a Grand Strand teenager, but one national organization hopes to bring some joy to her life.
Ariel Griffith, 13, learned she had leukemia after contracting the coronavirus in December. She spent the holidays at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston in the intensive care unit and on a ventilator.
She was able to be taken off life support and was brought home in January.
Ariel and her family received support from across the country as her story went viral.
Now, the Make-A-Wish Foundation wants to grant Ariel a wish.
Her mother registered a couple of weeks ago, and on Monday they received Ariel’s acceptance letter.
“I am so thankful for the people that make this happen. Lord knows what these kids go through on a daily basis. Full of gratitude for this opportunity given to our Ariel,” her mother, Lauren Hocin, said in a Facebook post.
Hocin said Ariel isn’t sure what her wish will be yet, but Ariel is pretty sure she wants to travel somewhere, possibly a place where she can see snow.
Hocin also provided an update on Ariel’s health.
She said her daughter is back in Charleston for a procedure that will determine if Ariel is in remission.
