Golf’s Most Popular Amateur Event Expected to Attract 3,000 Players

“We are so excited to open entries for the 2021 PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com World Amateur Handicap Championship, and as long as the nation’s fight with the Covid-19 pandemic continues to move in the right direction, we are looking forward to welcoming golfers back to the World’s Largest 19th Hole,” said tournament director Scott Tomasello. “The last year has been a difficult reminder to all of us that we need to appreciate what we have, and that certainly applies to the World Am and the camaraderie that surrounds the event. We look forward to the full return of golf’s greatest amateur tournament in 2021 and the opportunity to reunite with old friends and make new ones.”