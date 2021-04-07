Frontier Airlines adding new direct flights from Myrtle Beach to three Northeast cities

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Frontier Airlines officials announced Wednesday they are expanding service from Myrtle Beach to three additional cities in the northeast.
According to a press release, point-to-point service from Myrtle Beach International Airport to Buffalo, N.Y., Providence, R.I.; and Portland, Maine will begin in June.
Service to Providence begins June 10, followed by flights to Buffalo on June 11 and routes to Portland on June 12, according to the release.
This brings the number of Frontier routes from MYR to seven. Fares will be offered as low as $39.
The news follows previous announcements made by other airlines about the expansion of Myrtle Beach service.
Southwest Airlines officials previously announced it will offer nonstop flights from Myrtle Beach to 10 cities.
Additionally, United Airlines staff announced they are expanding service to Myrtle Beach from three cities in the Midwest.
