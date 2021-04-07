Four injured in crash near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a crash in the Conway area Wednesday afternoon that injured several people.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 22 near mile marker 21 west in Conway. One vehicle overturned.
Four people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries first responders said. The call was dispatched at 11:49 a.m.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
