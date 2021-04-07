FIRST ALERT: Warmest day of the week, rain chances arrive late week

That weather maker will bring scattered showers and storms through the weekend as the forecast turns unsettled. Rain chances have shifted since we last chatted now with a 30% chance of a few showers on Friday but the best chance of rain looks to be Saturday with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Keep this in mind for those weekend plans. By Sunday, our rain chance will be isolated as the mild temperatures continue through the weekend. It’s important to know that this weekend will not be a washout but more clouds and scattered showers will be present.