FIRST ALERT: Warmest day of the week, rain chances arrive late week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After the warmest day of the year for the beaches on Tuesday, we will make another run at the lower 80s today. Highs today are expected to reach where we were yesterday, if not beat out temperatures in some spots by this afternoon. It’s the warmest day of the week filled with plenty of sunshine and highs reminding us of the summer in some location.
High temperatures today will reach 82° on the beaches and the mid-upper 80s inland. Once again, find some time to get outdoors today if you can before the changes arrive late week.
A few more clouds will work in on Thursday, keeping the temperatures just slightly cooler with highs still reaching the mid 70s on the sand and the low-mid 80s inland. Thursday isn’t a bad day, it’s just not as much sunshine as we have seen in the previous days thanks to our incoming weather maker.
That weather maker will bring scattered showers and storms through the weekend as the forecast turns unsettled. Rain chances have shifted since we last chatted now with a 30% chance of a few showers on Friday but the best chance of rain looks to be Saturday with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Keep this in mind for those weekend plans. By Sunday, our rain chance will be isolated as the mild temperatures continue through the weekend. It’s important to know that this weekend will not be a washout but more clouds and scattered showers will be present.
