FIRST ALERT: Remaining mild, a few showers by Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Warm weather continues through the weekend with an increasing chance of a few showers and storms.
Tonight will be clear and mild again with temperatures dropping to near 60 along the beaches and into the middle 50s inland.
A few more clouds will start to drift overhead on Thursday. The clouds along with a more onshore wind will lead to slightly cooler temperatures especially at the beaches. Afternoon readings will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 at the coast and into the lower to middle 80s across the Pee Dee.
A weak front will approach the region by Friday and Saturday. The result will be a risk of a few showers and storms at times. Rain chances both Friday and Saturday are 30% with chances dropping to just 20% by Sunday.
Temperatures will remain very mild through the weekend with daily temperatures in the 70s to near 80.
