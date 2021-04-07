Firefighters called to car fire on Carolina Forest Blvd

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Firefighters were called to Carolina Forest Boulevard and River Oaks Drive Wednesday afternoon for a vehicle on fire.
In a post on Facebook, Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire occurred around 2:40 pm.
A photo posted by HCFR shows smoke billowing from the vehicle as it sat in the left-turn lane at the intersection of Carolina Forest Boulevard and River Oaks Drive.
Another photo shows fire appearing to have melted much of the interior of the vehicle.
HCFR says the fire was extinguished without any injuries.
