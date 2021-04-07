Duo wanted in connection to Myrtle Beach shooting

Duo wanted in connection to Myrtle Beach shooting
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people believed to be involved in a shooing last month. (Source: MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff | April 7, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT - Updated April 7 at 11:11 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people believed to be involved in a shooing last month.

The shooting happened early on March 27 near 7th Avenue and Flagg Street.

Police said the shooting left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, contact Det. Whitmire with Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1907 or by email at twhitmire@cityofmyrtlebeach.com and reference report number 21-004823.

