Duo wanted in connection to Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people believed to be involved in a shooing last month.
The shooting happened early on March 27 near 7th Avenue and Flagg Street.
Police said the shooting left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information, contact Det. Whitmire with Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1907 or by email at twhitmire@cityofmyrtlebeach.com and reference report number 21-004823.
