DNA evidence helps N.C. investigators identify wanted suspect in deadly 2008 home invasion

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday it has identified a suspect who is wanted in connection to a deadly home invasion from more than a decade ago.
James McAllister, 30, of Lumber Bridge is wanted on several charges including murder, robbery and second-degree kidnapping.
Back in June 2008, authorities said 23-year-old Daniel Bullard was shot and killed when four men burst into his home. Investigators said Bullard’s 22-year-old girlfriend and their infant child were also in the home. The two were not hurt.
A hit from a DNA profile caused the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to reopen the cold case and led them to identify McAllister.
“Any DNA profile developed from evidence in a case can be searched against other databases which in turn could lead to investigative leads developed from any matching profiles in the database which is what occurred here. This should send notice that we don’t give up on any investigation and are always seeking additional information” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
Michael Morgan and Tony Jones have already arrested and charged with their involvement in the case. Morgan was 20 years old and Jones was 16 years old during the time of their arrests. Both have been released from prison.
The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office is helping with this investigation.
Anyone with information on the case or McAllister’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or the SBI at 910-778-5724.
