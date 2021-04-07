Dismissed Darlington chamber president establishes the Pee Dee Chamber of Commerce

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - After being dismissed as the president of the Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce, Carla Elvington, is taking on a new venture.
Elvington recently received a non-profit charter and established the Pee Dee Chamber of Commerce.
The Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce posted a statement on Facebook on March 29 declaring they had fired Elvington.
Elvington also made a statement regarding her dismissal, which the chamber responded to with multiple posts over the weekend.
The long post discusses a situation at a recent awards banquet where the chamber said Elvington miscommunicated details regarding an award recipient. It doesn’t state if this was the reason for Elvington’s dismissal.
“I’m perfectly fine with my dismissal from the Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce, my mission and values are not the same as theirs,” Elvington said.
Elvington has over 25 years of business experience, and she felt there was more to be done for area businesses.
She believes some businesses have been overlooked, and she hopes the Pee Dee Chamber will give them another option.
“We are not designed for only the wealthy or elite, we do not care the color of your skin or political affiliation how much money you have in your bank account, we welcome all members,” Elvington said.
President of Dr. RV Sandra Thompson was excited about the direction of the Darlington Chamber under Elvington’s leadership. She said Elvington was working hard to promote all area businesses, unlike past chamber presidents.
“With her not being here anymore, who do we go to,” Thompson said. “We have nobody that’s going to help us resource our businesses and it’s a shame.”
Thompson said she isn’t happy with the way things went down, and she’s likely going to pull her membership from the Darlington Chamber.
“We’re going to have a very energetic person running this chamber, and truthfully I’m going to join it and I’ve offered to be on her board of directors,” Thompson said.
Elvington said her chamber isn’t only open to business owners in Darlington County.
“This is a revolution of unity because there’s strength in numbers, irregardless of their county or precinct they reside in or represent, we welcome everyone,” Elvington said.
The Greater Darlington Chamber was unable to comment on the situation due to it being a personnel matter, but an email sent to WMBF News states they’ve reached out to all of their members and they’ve received numerous phone calls of support.
