‘A dilemma’: Controversial rezoning project near Highway 501 passes second reading

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the largest homebuilders in the country is closer to being able to build more homes in a busy area of Horry County.
Horry County Council approved a second reading on Tuesday night for a rezoning project close to where Highway 501 and Highway 31 meet. But that vote did not come without some pushback from some in the community.
County leaders said the property in question is about 300 acres, located near Legends Drive which is right off Highway 501
Under the current county zoning regulations the developer, Lennar Carolinas, could build hundreds of multi-family units, which leaders said could make the area more populated.
“They’ve had several communities in Horry County,” said David Schwerd, Planning Zoning Director for Horry County. “For this particular property, they are taking existing property that’s zoned commercial forest-agriculture. There’s significant wetlands and flood zone on the property. Under current county regulations, they would be able to construct hundreds of units on the property in multi-family or townhouses. We’ve done an analysis, looks like they could get around 550, under our current traffic regulations. This project would be a down-zone as far as the total number of units.”
If the new rezoning is approved, the project would reduce the number of units to 214 single-family homes and 63 townhouses.
County leaders said that would make the area less dense.
Some people who oppose the project said it’s not just about reducing the amount of units, it’s about keeping homes away from flood zones.
“There is about 80 lots in the 500-year flood zone and 60 lots in the 100-year flood zone which is essentially 1 in 4 chance of flooding,” said April O’Leary, founder of Horry County Rising. “It is very likely those lots will flood in the course of a 30-year mortgage. Naturally, we’re concerned about the financial losses to families due to flood. We humbly ask to deny this project because it would increase flood probability.”
O’Leary said the organization would support expanding family units near the northeast section of the property, as long as it’s not in the flood zone.
County leaders acknowledged some of the lots are in a flood zone. But they also said moving forward with the rezoning could prevent many people from becoming a flood victim.
Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said the county is facing a dilemma. Because they don’t want to build in a flood zone. Yet they don’t want the area, in a wetlands location, to become denser.
He said overall the rezoning will help to reduce the number of people who could move into that area.
He said if the developer complies with the county’s stormwater department, it could help to mitigate the flooding.
“If the developer doesn’t comply with what we want them to do, then they won’t get approved,” Gardner said. Just because something gets re-asked for rezoning doesn’t mean they get to build it. Because they can’t build it unless they comply with our permitting and our stormwater.”
Horry County Council voted 7-4 in favor of approving the second reading the rezoning project.
But it must pass a third reading which is scheduled to take place during the council’s next scheduled meeting on April 20.
