DHEC data reveals three Horry County zip codes with over 50% of residents vaccinated

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - More than 114,600 people in Horry County have started the COVID-19 vaccination process, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The agency’s COVID-19 dashboard lists 4,065 people per 10,000 people 15 and older in the county have received at least one dose of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
As a note, DHEC uses the demographic 15 and older because of how the United States census breaks down age categories for population estimates.
Within Horry County, three zip codes have more than 50% of its population vaccinated.
The 29572 zip code, which is the Arcadian Shores area, has had 5,147 people receive at least one dose, which is about 60% of its population. The 29566, which is the Little River area, has the second-highest percentage of its population vaccinated, with 8,440 people, or nearly 55% with at least one dose. The 29582 zip code, which is the North Myrtle Beach area, has nearly 54% or 15,118 people with at least one dose.
Three zip codes also have less than a quarter of their populations vaccinated.
The 29527, which includes the western part of Conway and Bucksport, has nearly 24%, or 21,287 people vaccinated. The Aynor area, or the 29511 zip code, has 4,521 people or nearly 23% vaccinated. And the 29545 zip code, which is the Green Sea area, has the least percentage of people vaccinated, with about 22% or 276 people.
When it comes to total shots, the 29588, which is the Socastee area, has the most people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s followed by the 29526 zip code, which is the Conway area, and the 29579 zip code, which is the Carolina Forest area.
