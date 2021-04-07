Deputies name three men wanted in Florence County double homicide

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have named three persons of interest believed to be connected to a deadly double shooting in Florence County.
The incident happened Tuesday in the area of West Palmetto Street and Alligator Road.
Authorities said Malik Askins, 24, of Timmonsville, and Lydia Thompson, 18, of Florence, were killed after multiple shots were fired into a vehicle.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday they are looking for the following individuals:
- Raheim Rajuan Taylor, 27, of Timmonsville, is wanted for attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. He is about 6-foot tall and weighs 150 pounds.
- Johnathan Antwan Boone, 18, of Timmonsville, is wanted for two counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling. He is about 5-foot-8 and 128 pounds.
- Kadeem Cleveland McFadden, 21, of Lake City, is wanted for three counts of attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is about 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds.
According to authorities, the three men should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 464, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.