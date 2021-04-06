Victim in Florence hit-and-run dies; suspect faces upgraded charges

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The victim of a hit-and-run crash in Florence has died and charges have been upgraded for the man accused of causing the collision, authorities said.
The Florence Police Department said the collision happened on March 30 in the 300 block of Royal Street.
Investigators said the suspect, identified as Kinshae Domonique James, was the alleged driver of a Ford Expedition that collided with a moped before leaving the scene.
The suspect’s vehicle was found later that night, according to officials.
The driver of the moped was later taken to the hospital. Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the person died. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.
James was initially charged with failure to yield the right of way on a left turn, leaving the scene of a collision with great bodily injury, driving under suspension and being a habitual traffic offender. He was released from jail on a $102,000 surety bond.
According to Brandt, James’ charges have been upgraded to leaving the scene involving death and habitual offender causing death.
James turned himself into authorities to face the new charges, according to law enforcement.
