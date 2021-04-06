Two charged in connection to Hartsville convenience store armed robbery

HARTSTVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested in connection to an alleged armed robbery at a Hartsville convenience store.
A police report from Hartsville police states the incident happened at Refuel, located at 914 South Fifth Street, around 9:30 p.m. on March 14.
Police said surveillance footage shows two masked men enter the store with guns. One of the men reportedly grabbed a female customer by the arm who was attempting to leave and forced her to walk to the register.
The men held the clerk and customer and gunpoint, demanding money from the safe and cash register, police said.
According to the report, the men then fled the scene on foot toward the Huddle House.
Police charged Reed Allen with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was taken into custody without incident in the 300 block of Bell Avenue on April 2.
Rosilind Coe is charged with accessory before the fact to a felony in connection to the incident, according to the report. She was taken into custody on April 4 after a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Both were taken to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
Online records show Coe has since been released on $5,000 bond.
As of Tuesday morning, Allen remains behind bars.
