The 11th Annual MarshWalk Masters is happening this Saturday

Check-in and day-of registration will be from 2pm-5pm, between Drunken Jack’s and Wahoo’s. Participants may purchase as many rounds and mulligans as they would like. Participants will play each of the nine holes along the MarshWalk. Enjoy drink and appetizer specials along the way! Holes will be open from 3pm-7pm. The lowest score wins! This event will be CASH ONLY.