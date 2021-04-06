The 11th Annual MarshWalk Masters is happening this Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get your golf gear ready! The 11th Annual MarshWalk Masters is happening Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet.
Prizes will be awarded to winners of the golf tournament and the best dressed attendee.
Come along with us for a preview of the fun!
Pre-registration is open online CLICK HERE. The first 100 participants who pre-register will be guaranteed an event shirt, limited sizes available for pickup at registration. Each round is $20 per person. Children under 18 may participate with a registered adult.
Check-in and day-of registration will be from 2pm-5pm, between Drunken Jack’s and Wahoo’s. Participants may purchase as many rounds and mulligans as they would like. Participants will play each of the nine holes along the MarshWalk. Enjoy drink and appetizer specials along the way! Holes will be open from 3pm-7pm. The lowest score wins! This event will be CASH ONLY.
Winners will be announced at Wahoo’s. Over $1,200 in prizes will be given away, including cash, MarshWalk Gift Cards, and golf vouchers as well! Winners must be present to win.
Enjoy a round of golf at the MarshWalk. With nine stops on the tour, located at each MarshWalk restaurant. Start at whatever hole you want, and the lowest score wins!
Time to Play: 3pm-7pm
• Registration - Between Drunken Jack’s and Wahoo’s
• Registration Time - 2pm-5pm
• Turn in Score Cards at Wahoo’s by 7:30pm
• Judging Place - Wahoo’s
• Judging Time - 8pm
Rules:
Participants will play each of the nine holes, the lowest score wins. CASH ONLY event. Winners must be present to win.
