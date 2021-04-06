Two killed in apparent homicide in Florence County, sheriff’s office says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent homicide Tuesday night.
Sheriff TJ Joye told WMBF News that deputies were called just before 6 p.m. in the area of West Palmetto Street and Alligator Road.
The sheriff’s office said it appears that shots were fired into a vehicle and two people were found dead.
The Florence County Coroner’s Office was also brought in to help with the investigation.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.