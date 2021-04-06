SCDNR opens Aynor office for boating, hunting, fishing licenses

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Boating, hunting and fishing just got a little easier to do legally in Horry County.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources opened its third boat titling and licensing office in the state on Monday.
“Man, we going to go this weekend fishing because the water is starting to drop, and it’s getting to where we can go catfish and stuff like that,” said Judy Shelley, who purchased a recreational fishing license at the new office.
One thing on Daniel and Judy Shelley’s checklist for that weekend fishing trip was to get their fishing licenses renewed.
Judy Shelley doesn’t feel like doing it through the mail is her best option.
“On the route that I live on, there’s three Judy Shelley’s, and we’re always getting each other’s mail,” said Shelley. “I have to call the other two to see which one is getting it. Last year, I had to wait three or four weeks to ever find out who had them before I could get them.”
She didn’t have to wait very long this year, as she and Daniel were two of the first customers at the brand new Department of Natural Resources Boat Licensing Office in Aynor.
SCDNR spokesperson David Lucas said they chose Aynor because it would be central for people from all over the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
“This region accounted for 20% of our total boat registrations in South Carolina, which is currently at around 450,000 boats registered in the state,” said Lucas.
Boating licenses and renewals can be done online, but registration can only be done in person or through the mail.
This building opens up a third in-person option for the state.
“Sometimes if you do it by mail, you can leave something off on the paperwork and they have to mail it back to you,” said Lucas. “It can be time-consuming.”
The Shelleys are ready for their fishing trip now that they have their licenses, but they may be back again before too long.
“We have a boat we’ve inherited from my father-in-law who passed, and we’ve got to come back and get it,” said Judy Shelley. “It’s going to make it a whole lot easier.”
There’s space in the back of the building for game wardens and SCDNR officers to use for equipment and paperwork processing, so there will be a law enforcement presence at this building as well.
It’s open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
It opens at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
