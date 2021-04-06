Ribbon cutting held for new mural along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to unveil the new outdoor mural in downtown Myrtle Beach.
Members of Leadership Grand Strand partnered with the city’s Downtown Development Office to introduce the new artwork, painted on the side of the Gay Dolphin Gift Cove on North Ocean Boulevard.
The mural, which ties in the existing colors of the building, features a dolphin and the text, “We Belong at the Beach,” with the #MyrtleBeachMoments.
The group hopes it helps showcase the vibrant Myrtle Beach community.
It’s also meant to catch the attention of people strolling the boardwalk, making for a fun photo opportunity.
