North Myrtle Beach to issue harsher penalties to those who illegally set off fireworks in city

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – There will be harsher penalties for those who illegally set off fireworks in North Myrtle Beach.
The city said it dealt with an extremely high number of fireworks complaints in 2020, and the trend is continuing in 2021.
Leaders and city officials said they have tried to stick to their philosophy of educating first, then issuing a warning and cite or ticket as the last resort, but it’s not working.
“While that approach works well in most situations, it has not been very effective in helping to reduce the number of complaints generated by the illegal use of fireworks in city limits,” the city of North Myrtle Beach said in a press release.
Because of this, the city is changing the way it enforces its fireworks law.
Now, a first offense of the fireworks law will result in a ticket, and a repeat offense can result in a custodial arrest.
North Myrtle Beach’s fireworks law is as follows:
Sec. 11-8. - Fireworks.
- Limitation on the sale, exchange of fireworks: It shall be unlawful for any person to sell, offer for sale, store, exchange, give away or possess for sale, commercial exchange or commercial gift, any fireworks, except in Limited Industrial Zones.
- Ignition or activation of fireworks prohibited: It shall be unlawful for any person to use, fire, shoot, discharge, burn, or in any manner ignite or activate any fireworks.
The city stated that the noise from the illegal fireworks can degrade the quality of life for most residents and visitors.
Officials added that North Myrtle Beach is home and a vacation destination for many veterans, some of whom suffer from PTSD, and they suffer from fireworks that are discharged.
