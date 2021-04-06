Murrells Inlet biker bar pays $17,500 to settle alcohol license revocation case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular Murrells Inlet biker bar will no longer be heading to court to keep its alcohol license.
A contested case hearing for SBB had been set for April 14 after being pushed back multiple times.
This appeal came after the S.C. Department of Revenue sought to revoke SBB’s alcohol licenses for violating the governor’s executive order that prohibited concert venues and nightclubs from being open back in July 2020.
According to the administrative law court, the Department of Revenue’s counsel notified the court on March 22 that the parties had reached a resolution.
“A hearing is no longer necessary,” the order for dismissal reads.
Since the court found that there is “no issue in controversy,” the case was dismissed.
According to a consent agreement, “SBB has now acknowledged its violation of Executive Order 2020-18 and desires to resolve this matter.
A spokesperson for SCDOR told WMBF News in an email that SBB paid the department an administrative penalty of $17,500 for failure to comply with the governor’s order. The agency said it is one of the largest penalties imposed by the Department of Administrative Law Court for alcohol-related violations.
On March 1, 2021, Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the orders related to the COVID-19 safety limitations on the sale of alcohol and mass gatherings.
Restaurants were able to resume normal alcohol sales as licensed by the S.C. Department of Revenue, and approval for large events from the S.C. Department of Commerce was no longer required.
WMBF was the first to break the news in September 2020 that the SCDOR sought to permanently revoke SBB’s alcohol license.
Documents showed that the bar had been violating the governor’s executive order that prohibited concert venues and nightclubs from being open back in July, and specifically pointed out the Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally.
“The Myrtle Beach Bike Week ‘Spring Rally’ took place July 13-19, 2020. During that time, SBB advertised extensively that it was hosting multiple live musical acts every night between July 13 and July 18, 2020. Several of these concerts were free. Upon information and belief, SBB did not limit the attendance at the concerts or take any other measures to comply with the applicable Executive Orders,” according to documents provided by the SCDOR.
