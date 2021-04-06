Man facing attempted murder charge in Conway shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – An attempted murder suspect is out on bond after allegedly shooting a man last month in Conway.
According to information from Conway police, officers were called to Conway Medical Center on March 29 and spoke with the 64-year-old victim about a shooting that happened two days prior.
The victim told authorities he and the suspect, identified as 63-year-old James Lenwood Lewis, were “drinking alcohol and hanging out” before Lewis punched him in the face, police noted in their report.
While the victim was getting up, Lewis reportedly swung a stick at him but missed.
The report states the victim was “still in a daze from the punch” when Lewis allegedly shot him once in the shoulder.
Police said they later determined the shooting happened on 15th Avenue.
Lewis was taken into custody on March 30 and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Online records show he was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $35,000 bond the following day.
