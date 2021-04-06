Georgetown police search for 72-year-old man reported missing from assisted living facility

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown police is asking the community to be on the lookout for a man who was reported missing from an assisted living facility.
Johnny Lane, 72, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Monday at the South Island Assisted Living off of South Island Road.
Authorities said he left on his own to go to the store but hasn’t been seen since.
He is about 6′ tall with shoulder length brown hair and an injured right leg. He is possibly wearing black sweatpants.
Anyone with information on Lane’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or call 911.
