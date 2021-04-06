Gamecocks’ Sanders Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Sanders went eight-plus innings and allowed just one run with no walks and eight hits to go along with four strikeouts in a 5-1 win over Georgia on Sunday afternoon. He allowed just two runners past second base in his outing and had three 1-2-3 innings in the win. Sanders picked up his fifth win this season and has a 2.22 ERA with just seven earned runs and five walks in 28.1 innings pitched.