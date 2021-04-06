Florence police search for missing 17-year-old with heart condition

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Florence are searching for a missing 17-year-old.
Tyae Zaiveon Demetre McWhite was last seen in the 300 block of Ervin Street on March 30, according to a press release from Florence police. He was reported missing by his family.
McWhite, who is about 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds, was last seen wearing dark pants and a light blue South Florence hooded sweatshirt, the release stated.
Police said McWhite has asthma and suffers from a heart condition.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact LCpl. Chatlosh with Florence police at 843-665- 3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.
