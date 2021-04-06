FIRST ALERT: Warm weather continues

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm weather will continue through the rest of the week with a few more chances of showers and storms by the weekend.
Tuesday was the warmest day of the year for the Grand Strand. The afternoon high temperature of 82 was the warmest since October 23rd, 2020.
Tonight will be clear and mild again with temperatures along the Grand Strand dropping into the upper 50s to near 60. Inland areas will drop into the lower to middle 50s.
Wednesday will see a repeat of the sunny and warm weather with temperatures returning to 82 along the Grand Strand and up to 86 across the Pee Dee.
Thursday will be just a tad cooler, but temperatures will still manage to climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s.
By Friday through the weekend, the forecast turns slightly more unsettled with a few showers and storms possible. Rain chances will be 30% both Friday and Saturday and then drop to just 20% on Sunday. Mild temperatures will continue through the weekend.
