FIRST ALERT: Warm and sunny stretch continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a warmer morning than yesterday as you’re stepping out the door. Temperatures are sitting in the low-mid 50s this morning, meaning that light jacket won’t be needed for many. Of course, we quickly warm up again today with plenty of sunshine. That trend continues through the middle of the week with abundant sunshine and high temperatures only climbing.
Highs today will reach the low 80s inland with the mid 70s on the beaches. Once again, that sea breeze will move onshore by the early afternoon, providing for a nice breeze to anyone headed out to the beaches. It will also keep us cooler for the afternoon hours. I’m not sure what your plans include today but I hope you’re able to get out and enjoy this weather.
Even warmer weather arrives Wednesday as afternoon temperatures warm into the upper 70s to near 80s along the Grand strand. While in the Pee Dee, temperatures climb into the middle 80s. If it’s not the beach, it’s probably the golf course for many of you if you don’t have work plans. Once again, enjoy this weather!
Mild weather and dry weather looks to continue on Thursday with a few clouds arriving later in the day. The latest model data continues to make Thursday drier and drier. We have dropped those rain chances. Unfortunately, that’s not the case for Friday and part of the weekend. A few showers and storms will be possible from time to time, especially on Friday and Saturday. We’ve dropped Sunday’s rain chance to 20% and mainly before sunrise, meaning Sunday afternoon should be partly cloudy and dry.
