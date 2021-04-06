FIRST ALERT: Warm and sunny stretch continues

Mild weather and dry weather looks to continue on Thursday with a few clouds arriving later in the day. The latest model data continues to make Thursday drier and drier. We have dropped those rain chances. Unfortunately, that’s not the case for Friday and part of the weekend. A few showers and storms will be possible from time to time, especially on Friday and Saturday. We’ve dropped Sunday’s rain chance to 20% and mainly before sunrise, meaning Sunday afternoon should be partly cloudy and dry.