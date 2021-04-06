DHEC: S.C. registers 358 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 358 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 468,525. Confirmed deaths from the virus statewide stand at 8,112, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 21 new COVID-19 cases. In Florence County, nine new virus cases were confirmed.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here.
According to DHEC, 10,636 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 5%.
Of the state’s 11,282 inpatient hospital beds, 8,021 are in use for a 71.10% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 509 are COVID-19 patients, of which 132 are in ICU and 58 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
