Crews battle fire at Myrtle Beach pizza restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are at the scene of a fire at a Myrtle Beach pizza restaurant Tuesday morning, according to officials.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Evans said the fire is at 1701 N. Kings Highway. A Google search shows that location is Michael’s Pizza, Pasta & Grill.
Evans said fire was coming from the roof of the restaurant.
Myrtle Beach police officers have responded to the scene to assist with traffic control.
WMBF News has a crew en route to the scene.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.