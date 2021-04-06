Crews battle fire at Myrtle Beach pizza restaurant

By WMBF News Staff | April 6, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT - Updated April 6 at 7:20 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are at the scene of a fire at a Myrtle Beach pizza restaurant Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Evans said the fire is at 1701 N. Kings Highway. A Google search shows that location is Michael’s Pizza, Pasta & Grill.

Evans said fire was coming from the roof of the restaurant.

Myrtle Beach police officers have responded to the scene to assist with traffic control.

