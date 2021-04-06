CCU's 'Teal Turf' to be installed in ‘Teal Alley’ in Conway; ribbon cutting set for May

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Progress is being made at ‘Teal Alley’ in Conway, and there will soon be a new addition to the area.
Eleven Coastal Carolina University art students have been working on ‘Teal Alley’ on Third Avenue since January.
One wall will be interactive with a megaphone for people to shout their love for CCU, and the other will look more like graffiti with vibrant colors.
To go with the CCU theme, Conway Alive announced that some of the teal turf from Brooks Stadium will be installed at the site of the mural.
“TEAL Turf… coming soon to an alley near you!” a Conway Alive Instagram post stated.
The Conway City Council also announced during its Monday meeting that CCU has planned a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the alley on May 5.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.