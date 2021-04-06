CCU guard DeVante’ Jones declares for 2021 NBA Draft

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - One of the best players to come through the Coastal Carolina men’s basketball program is turning pro. Chanticleer guard and reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year DeVante’ Jones announced on Tuesday that he is declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft.
Jones is coming off a junior season that saw him lead CCU in scoring with 19.3 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the field. He finished third in the nation in steals per game with 2.81. Jones was recently named a finalist for the Lou Henson Award which is given annually to the top mid-major player in Division I.
For his career, the New Orleans native totaled 1,397 points which puts him 12th in program history with an average of 17.2 points per outing.
With his decision to test the NBA Draft waters, Jones is foregoing two years of eligibility. He also announced he will not be hiring an agent which means he can return to Conway if he chooses to.
